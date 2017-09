Oct 14 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* Received valid acceptances under open offer in respect of 21,924,282 new ordinary shares representing approximately 34.5 per cent. Of new ordinary shares

* Avallux will hold in aggregate 273,057,001 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 48.4 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)