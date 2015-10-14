BRIEF-Anchor agrees terms of 47.41 pct stake buy in CFM Group

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of 47.41 pct issued share capital of CFM SA and CFM Malta Ltd

* Advanced stage of negotiations, having agreed commercial terms for acquisition of 47.41 pct of issued share capital of CFM South Africa and 47.41 pct of issued share capital of CFM Malta

* Acquisition is earnings enhancing for Anchor and is in line with its strategy of acquisitions

* CFM is a leading global emerging markets hedge fund business, with over R6 billion of assets under management

* Purchase consideration payable by Anchor to sellers is R348.4 million