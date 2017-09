Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nordkom AB :

* Signs new lease contract for space that has been left vacant post the sale of business area Ottoboni

* New contract will bring annual saving of 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($195,000) calculated from Nov. 1 Source text for Eikon:

