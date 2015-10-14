BRIEF-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals establishes sponsored Level 1 ADR program in U.S.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Establishes sponsored Level 1 American depositary receipt (ADR) program in the U.S.

* Will enable U.S. investors to trade in ADRs denominated in U.S. dollars

* Says each ADR represents 100 ordinary shares and will trade on U.S. over-the-Counter (OTC) market

* Says ADR program will not be accompanied by issuance of new shares and consequently there will not be dilution to shareholders Source text for Eikon:

