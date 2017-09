Oct 14 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As of Oct 15, 350 ABN Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS bonds will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam

* Nominal value of ABN Amro Bank bonds is 100,000 euros ($114,080)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)