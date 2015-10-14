BRIEF-Scandinavian Brake Systems in final agreement on transfer of packaging operations to Poland

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Has entered into final agreement on transfer of packaging operations to Poland

* Transfer of packaging operations to Poland to start at beginning of 2016, to be completed by end of H1 2016

* Says group EBITDA expected to be affected negatively by shutdown expenses/special items for FY 2015 of 12 million - 15 million Danish crowns ($1.8 million - $2.3 million)

* Says migration is expected to affect group EBITDA positively with 5 million - 6 million crowns in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:

