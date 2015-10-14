BRIEF-1nkemia reports new corporate deals with Pharmamel, Mind the Byte and Barcelona Bioscience

Oct 14 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says the fund managed by the group’s unit IUCT Empren enters into share capital of Pharmamel SL

* Says the investment of 75,000 euros ($85,470) was for 980 shares (6.6 percent) of Pharmamel and IUCT Empren has the right to buy additional 980 shares for the same amount in the next three years

* Says to take part in the share capital increase of Mind the Byte SL (MtB) via its unit IUCT Empren

* InKemia to cover 10 percent of the share capital increase of 100,000 euros and IUCT Empren to reach 5.5 percent in MtB

* Says its unit IUCT SA signs cooperation agreement to be main technology supplier of Barcelona Bioscience SL Source text: bit.ly/1jo4eQd

