BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q3 EBIT drops to EUR 11.5 mln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive Asa

* Q3 revenue eur 234.5 million versus eur 228.6 million year ago. Favorable currency effects of EUR 12.2 million contributed to the increase

* Q3 ebit eur 11.5 million versus eur 13.2 million year ago, impacted by lower sales volumes, and increased R&D activity to address future growth opportunities

* Revenues for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately eur 240 million

* The financial gearing ratio was at 2.4 times NIBD/EBITDA at the end of the third quarter