FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q3 EBIT drops to EUR 11.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 14, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q3 EBIT drops to EUR 11.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive Asa

* Q3 revenue eur 234.5 million versus eur 228.6 million year ago. Favorable currency effects of EUR 12.2 million contributed to the increase

* Q3 ebit eur 11.5 million versus eur 13.2 million year ago, impacted by lower sales volumes, and increased R&D activity to address future growth opportunities

* Revenues for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately eur 240 million

* The financial gearing ratio was at 2.4 times NIBD/EBITDA at the end of the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.