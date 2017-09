Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sefton Resources Inc :

* Jossy Rachmantio, Executive Chairman, will meet today with Clement Chambers, proposed interim CEO, to discuss various matters in relation to board changes

* Board of directors of Sefton proposes to meet tomorrow afternoon to consider outcome of meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)