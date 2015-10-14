FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Futura licenses erectile dysfunction drug to Quantum Pharma
October 14, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Futura licenses erectile dysfunction drug to Quantum Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Futura Medical Plc :

* Has out-licensed exclusive rights to Quantum Pharma for manufacture and supply of med2002 as an unlicensed medicine (“special”) in UK

* Signed an agreement under which med2002, Futura’s novel treatment for erectile dysfunction, will soon be available as an unlicensed medicine

* In return, Futura will receive undisclosed royalty payments from Quantum on sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

