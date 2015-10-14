FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Derwent London updates on lettings
October 14, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Derwent London updates on lettings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc :

* Overall, lettings in year to date total 488,200 sqft at a rent of 25.5 million stg pa, 10.2 pct above December 2014 estimated rental value

* Agreed to acquire long leasehold interest over 30,500 sqft lower ground floor at Aldgate Union E1

* Secured an additional 5.2 mln stg pa of rent since Aug. 13 on 93,600 sqft

* For second half of year, including lettings previously announced, group has let 165,600 sqft at 9.1 mln stg pa, which equates to, on average, 12.5 pct above June 2015 ERV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

