BRIEF-Big Yellow Group says extends existing credit facilities to Oct. 2020

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Has completed an amendment and an extension of its existing 170 million stg group bank facilities

* Big Yellow benefit from both a lower average cost of debt and an increased average unexpired term of its debt facilities

* Margin payable on income cover ratchet has reduced by 25 bps on both term and revolving debt

* Expiry of loan has been extended from Aug. 2019 to Oct. 2020, with an option to extend for a further year to Oct. 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)