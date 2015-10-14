FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NeuroSearch convicted of market manipulation
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 14, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch convicted of market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* Has been convicted of market manipulation

* Says company was ordered to pay a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($765,000)

* Court held NeuroSearch liable for the announcement containing incorrect or misleading signals about the price of the company’s shares contrary to the prohibition against market manipulation

* Parties now have two weeks to decide if judgment should be appealed, with permission of appeals permission board, to Danish Supreme Court

* Says if not appealed, judgment will imply that company’s anticipated loss for current financial year will stay at an anticipated loss of about 7 million - 9 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5402 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.