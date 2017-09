Oct 14 (Reuters) - Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V.I. PJSC :

* Signs credit agreement with MTS-Bank, deal value is 153.0 million roubles ($2.44 million)

* Interest rate is 16 pct per annum, credit will run for up to 12 months Source text: bit.ly/1Lkgb0g

Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.7550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)