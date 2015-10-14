FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 14, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bilia to quit Ford distribution in Sweden and Norway, cites weak profitability

Reuters Staff

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Says terminates the distribution agreements for ford cars in Sweden and Norway

* Says decision is based on weak profitability for a long time

* Says the sales of new Ford cars in Sweden and Norway amounts to about SEK 750 million per year

* Says the notice period is two years and it is estimated that the sales will decline during the period of notice, and cease at the end of 2017

* Says the termination is not estimated to have an impact on earnings per share.

* Says the tied-up capital is estimated to decrease with about SEK 70 million during the notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
