BRIEF-Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group: final settlement with GEM
#Communications Equipment
October 14, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group: final settlement with GEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Concluded that it should amicably terminate its financing arrangement with GEM

* Agreed to a reduced consideration for making a facility of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million) available to ASTG

* R-Östman Invest AB has on behalf of ASTG settled all dealings

* Settlement payment has been settled by GEM receiving 10 million ASTG-shares via R Östman Invest AB

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1270 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
