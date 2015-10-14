BRIEF-Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group: final settlement with GEM

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Concluded that it should amicably terminate its financing arrangement with GEM
* Agreed to a reduced consideration for making a facility of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million) available to ASTG
* R-Östman Invest AB has on behalf of ASTG settled all dealings
* Settlement payment has been settled by GEM receiving 10 million ASTG-shares via R Östman Invest AB
