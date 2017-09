Oct 14 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Sa :

* FY EBITDA is loss of 7.2 million euros ($8.2 million) versus loss of 7.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss group share 21.4 million euros versus loss of 26.4 million euros a year ago

* New stadium construction progressed well, making it possible to envisage delivery ahead of schedule in early January 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1ZDrDxy

