BRIEF-Sulzer 9-month order intake up 3 pct on adj. basis at 2.27 bln euros
#Market News
October 15, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sulzer 9-month order intake up 3 pct on adj. basis at 2.27 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* Confirms its previous FY 2015 guidance of a slight decline in order intake and a moderate decline in sales on a currency-adjusted basis

* Order intake on a currency-adjusted basis up by 3 pct in 9-month period at 2,268.8 million Swiss francs ($2.39 billion)

* Has decided to close its pumps equipment manufacturing plant, located in Brookshire, TX, USA

* Is considering closing its foundry in Kotka, Finland

* Now expects FY 2015 operational EBITA to decrease in the range of 10 pct - 15 pct compared to 2014 on a currency-adjusted basis Source text - bit.ly/1G6RebO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

