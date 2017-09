Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Concludes togeher with KWS additional corn traits licensing agreements with Syngenta, complementing and strengthening their technology platforms

* Upfront payments made by respective companies are totaling $200 million

* Further payments depending on regulatory approvals may mature in long run Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)