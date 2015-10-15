FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investec Australia Property Fund says to acquire property in Western Australia
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 5:11 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Investec Australia Property Fund says to acquire property in Western Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Investec Australia Property Fund

* Fund has entered into a contract for sale with CTI Freight Systems Pty Limited to acquire property located at 54 Miguel road, Bibra Lake, Western Australia

* Purchase consideration is AUD 26,000,000 which represents an annualised property yield of 7.94%

* No conditions precedent to acquisition of property

* Will be funded through existing debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation. Fund’s gearing post acquisition of property will be 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.