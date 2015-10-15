BRIEF-Investec Australia Property Fund says to acquire property in Western Australia

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Investec Australia Property Fund

* Fund has entered into a contract for sale with CTI Freight Systems Pty Limited to acquire property located at 54 Miguel road, Bibra Lake, Western Australia

* Purchase consideration is AUD 26,000,000 which represents an annualised property yield of 7.94%

* No conditions precedent to acquisition of property

* Will be funded through existing debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation. Fund’s gearing post acquisition of property will be 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: