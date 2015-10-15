FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos advances triple combination therapy in cystic fibrosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Says GLPG2665 has been selected as first next generation corrector compound candidate

* GLPG2665 enters pre-clinical development and completes first Galapagos-Abbvie triple combination therapy

* Triple combination therapy of C2 with GLPG2222 and GLPG1837 expected to address 80 percent of mutations in CF population

* Expects to enter Phase 2 studies with potentiator GLPG1837 in Class III mutation patients and a Phase 1 study with corrector GLPG2222 in healthy volunteers by filing before year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

