Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sligro Food Group NV :

* Reports Q3 sales of 659 million euros ($756.7 million) versus 637 million euros a year ago (+3.5 pct)

* 9-month sales are 1,933 million euros, an increase of 1.9 percent compared with 1,897 million euros a year ago ($1 = 0.8709 euros)