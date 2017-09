Oct 14 (Reuters) - FILAE :

* Reports H1 net income of 0.2 million euros ($228,780) compared to loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 0.5 million euros compard to loss of 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue is 1.3 million euros compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)