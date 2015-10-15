FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector adapts clinical development plan for Betalutin in Follicular Lymphoma
#Healthcare
October 15, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector adapts clinical development plan for Betalutin in Follicular Lymphoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Adapts clinical development plan for Betalutin in Follicular Lymphoma

* Aim is to enhance the chances of Betalutin, gaining regulatory approval with a competitive product profile

* Says current cash resources expected to be sufficient until first submission, anticipated in H1 2019

* Revised plan sees previous dose-finding element of pivotal PARADIGME trial being expanded and integrated into Phase 1/2 (Lymrit 37-01) trial

* Says revised phase 1/2 trial is projected to read out around end of Q1 2017

* PARADIGME is now being planned as a single arm efficacy and safety trial

* PARADIGME trial is now expected to start in H1 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
