Oct 15 (Reuters) - NTS ASA :

* Says Polarfjell AS’ unit, Norsk Fisketransport, sells Rune Viking to Johnson Marine Ltd

* Purchase price for Rune Viking is 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.59 million)

* Transaction’s effect to NTS is about 14 million crowns

