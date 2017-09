Oct 15 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* To merge with its wholly owned units Sempa Bilgi Islem Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Intermat Bilisim AS and Vardar Egitim Hizmetleri Yazilim Danismanlik ve Ticaret Sanayi AS Source text for Eikon:

