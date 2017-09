Oct 15 (Reuters) - Virbac SA :

* Says sales grow by 5.5 pct in the third quarter

* Q3 consolidated net sales are 213.7 million euros ($243.87 million) versus 202.7 million euros a year ago

* 9M revenue is 646.0 million euros versus 569.0 million euros a year ago

