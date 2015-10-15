FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking sees FY results in line with market consensus
October 15, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking sees FY results in line with market consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :

* Update on trading for three months to Sept. 30, 2015

* Has continued to make good progress in the quarter and has reached another significant milestone in its development as total assets have exceeded 2 billion pounds for first time

* Secure Trust Bank (STB) traded strongly during quarter

* SME lending divisions continue to make positive progress

* Overall lending balances of bank have now exceeded 900 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

