BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking sees FY results in line with market consensus

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :
* Update on trading for three months to Sept. 30, 2015
* Has continued to make good progress in the quarter and has reached another significant milestone in its development as total assets have exceeded 2 billion pounds for first time
* Secure Trust Bank (STB) traded strongly during quarter
* SME lending divisions continue to make positive progress
* Overall lending balances of bank have now exceeded 900 million pounds