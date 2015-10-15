FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ashmore assets under management drop by $7.8 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc

* Assets under management decreased by us$7.8 billion during quarter to us$51.1 billion

* Net outflows of us$4.0 billion and negative investment performance of us$3.8 billion

* Most investment themes experienced negative absolute investment performance in quarter

* Negative market sentiment towards certain emerging markets experienced in later part of quarter has provided good opportunities for ashmore’s value-based investment processes to acquire risk at attractive prices

* Certain investors are now acting upon value apparent in emerging markets and are increasing allocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
