BRIEF-Ashmore assets under management drop by $7.8 bln in Q1

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc

* Assets under management decreased by us$7.8 billion during quarter to us$51.1 billion

* Net outflows of us$4.0 billion and negative investment performance of us$3.8 billion

* Most investment themes experienced negative absolute investment performance in quarter

* Negative market sentiment towards certain emerging markets experienced in later part of quarter has provided good opportunities for ashmore’s value-based investment processes to acquire risk at attractive prices

* Certain investors are now acting upon value apparent in emerging markets and are increasing allocations