FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Virgin Money 9-month gross mortgage lending jumps 38 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money 9-month gross mortgage lending jumps 38 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :

* Gross mortgage lending up 38 pct on first nine months of 2014 to 5.5 billion stg

* Credit card outstandings increased 28 pct to almost 1.4 billion stg from June 30, 2015

* Profitability further improved due to continuing benefits from growth towards scale

* New home and motor insurance proposition launched with strategic partner Ageas

* Has performed strongly in first nine months of year with mortgage growth, cards growth, NIM and ROTE all performing in line with expectations

* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current market rates for rest of 2015 and into 2016

* Net mortgage lending almost doubled in same period to 2.6 billion stg

* Reaffirms NIM guidance given at half year and continues to expect a full-year NIM slightly ahead of 160 bps

* Continues to be confident of delivering on its medium term targets as previously guided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.