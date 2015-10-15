FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Game Digital says trading so far in line with co's expectations
October 15, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Game Digital says trading so far in line with co's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc

* Gross profit increased 8.7% in second half and 1.9% in year

* Final dividend per share of 7.35 pence

* UK business is outperforming market although market is currently down on prior year largely due to lower hardware sales.

* Well prepared for Black Friday and peak Christmas season and business is also already well progressed in its plans for first half of next calendar year

* Positive second half performance resulting in year-on-year sales and margin growth

* Group trading so far this year has been in line with our expectations.

* Expects group to achieve growth in year ahead in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

