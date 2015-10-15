FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Labat Africa, RTG Vendors conclude amended deal terms
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 15, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Labat Africa, RTG Vendors conclude amended deal terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd :

* Labat and RTG Vendors have now concluded an amended agreement incorporating improved terms for acquisition

* RTG Vendors will subscribe for 15 pct of acquisition price, amounting to R84 million, being 56,000,000 Labat shares at an issue price of R1.50 cents

* Also intends to issue a further 30 million shares to raise additional cash for expansion capital

* Labat will acquire 100 pct of RTG for a subscription consideration of R560 million

* Vendor has agreed to finance portion of subscription consideration by way of vendor loan of R275m on deferred payment terms

* Balance of subscription consideration of R201 million will be paid through issuing 134,000,000 new shares for cash in Labat at R1.50 cents via private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.