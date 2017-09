Oct 15 (Reuters) - Avtovaz OJSC :

* Says signs agreement with BIPEK AVTO on distribution of LADA in Central Asia and Mongolia

* Under the agreement, BIPEK AVTO - AZIYA AVTO is official distributor of LADA in Central-Asian region: Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)