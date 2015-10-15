FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TeliaSonera dismisses criticism from Muddy Waters
October 15, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TeliaSonera dismisses criticism from Muddy Waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera AB :

* TeliaSonera comments on open letter to the board

* Says does not recognize conclusions in fund criticism

* Says today an open letter addressed to the TeliaSonera Board has been published by a U.S. based fund in which it claims to be short in the TeliaSonera stock. The fund directs serious criticism towards the company

* Says has of today not received any claims from U.S. authorities

* Says it is only if and when any claims materialize that it is possible to make any provisions in the financial statements.

* Link to previous story: BUZZ-TeliaSonera gaps lower after Muddy Waters unveils short position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

