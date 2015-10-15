FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alent says gets China's antitrust clearance for deal
October 15, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alent says gets China's antitrust clearance for deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Alent Plc

* Recommended offer by Macdermid Performance Acquisitions has received antitrust clearance from Ministry of Commerce of People’s Republic of China

* All of anti-trust clearances set out in paragraphs 3 to 9 of part V of scheme document have now been obtained

* Follows clearances received from anti-trust authorities in US, South Korea, Ukraine, Brazil, Germany, Poland And Romania for the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

