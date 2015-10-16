FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NetEnt says signs casino contract in New Jersey
October 16, 2015

BRIEF-NetEnt says signs casino contract in New Jersey

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netent Publ AB

* Says signs contract with resorts casino in New Jersey

* Says will deliver its award-winning casino games for desktop and mobile to Resorts Casino and Mohegan Sun online casino brands

* Says has signed yet another important customer agreement for the regulated online casino market in New Jersey. The Company will be applying for a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to launch operations with Resorts Casino, while its application for a full license is still under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

