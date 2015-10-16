FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British American Tobacco completes auction for Souza Cruz
October 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British American Tobacco completes auction for Souza Cruz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* BAT completes auction for Souza Cruz

* Has reached threshold for delisting Souza Cruz in Brazil

* BAT Serviços will acquire 342,956,819 shares at a price of R$27.20 per share, representing 22.4 pct of Souza Cruz

* BAT’s total ownership of Souza Cruz will therefore increase to 97.7 pct of Souza Cruz

* At offer price, value of 24.7 pct free float is circa £1.7 billion For the full story, click on: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
