BRIEF-British American Tobacco completes auction for Souza Cruz

Oct 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :
* BAT completes auction for Souza Cruz
* Has reached threshold for delisting Souza Cruz in Brazil
* BAT Serviços will acquire 342,956,819 shares at a price of R$27.20 per share, representing 22.4 pct of Souza Cruz
* BAT’s total ownership of Souza Cruz will therefore increase to 97.7 pct of Souza Cruz
* At offer price, value of 24.7 pct free float is circa £1.7 billion For the full story, click on: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)