BRIEF-Astrazeneca gets FDA complete response letter on diabetes drug combination
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca gets FDA complete response letter on diabetes drug combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from US FDA for saxagliptin / dapagliflozin

* CRL states more clinical data required to support application, including clinical trial data from ongoing or completed studies, may require information from new studies

* US FDA has issued CRL regarding new drug application for investigational fixed-dose combination of saxagliptin and dapagliflozin in adult patients with type 2 diabetes

* This announcement does not affect ongoing interactions with other health authorities as part of these individual application procedures

* CRL is not expected to affect individual components of saxagliptin or dapagliflozin, which are approved for treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
