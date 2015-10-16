FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LSE invests initial 9.5 mln stg in derivatives venture
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSE invests initial 9.5 mln stg in derivatives venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal

* New venture launched with a number of major dealer banks and chicago board options exchange

* Lseg’s initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000 (approximately a third of anticipated total funding capital requirements for venture).

* Products to be traded on london stock exchange derivatives market, cleared through lch.clearnet

* Reinforces group’s commitment to partnering with customers, as well as its open access approach

* Lseg’s initial shareholding will be 31.67 per cent but it will seek to reduce its holding to 25 per cent

* London stock exchange group launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal

* Short term and long term interest rate futures to be offered in first phase

* Lseg’s initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.