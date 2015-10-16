BRIEF-Evgen Pharma valued at about 27 mln stg in London listing

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Evgen Pharma Plc IPO-EVGE.L:

* £7.0 million before expenses has been raised on behalf of company via an oversubscribed placing at a price of 37 pence per share

* On admission to AIM, Evgen Pharma will have a market capitalisation at placing price of about £27.0 million

* Net proceeds uses to include funding phase IIA study in metastatic breast cancer, a phase II study in subarachnoid haemorrhage

* Funding to also be used for preclinical studies in multiple sclerosis and long-term safety and toxicology studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)