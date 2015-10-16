FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank says Stangen acquisition agreement has lapsed
October 16, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank says Stangen acquisition agreement has lapsed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* Termination of proposed acquisition of Stangen and Supplement to Information Memorandum

* Certain suspensive conditions not fulfilled by relevant date, curator wishes to announce that agreement regarding acquisition of Stangen by African Bank has lapsed

* Will instead be establishing a cell captive arrangement as an alternative insurance provider

* This arrangement is planned to be operational before targeted commencement of Good Bank if proposed Good Bank Restructuring Proposal proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

