BRIEF-Sherborne releases letter to shareholders of Electra

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd

* Letter to shareholders of Electra Private Equity Plc

* Recognise that there may be legitimate differences of opinion between us and directors

* Chairman’s review did not offer any original ideas to increase shareholder value or improve capital allocation at all

* We continue to hope that directors will reconsider their unwarranted opposition to our nominees - Edward Bramson

* Believe that electra and its shareholders should be prepared to pay handsomely for excess risk-adjusted returns