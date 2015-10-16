FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sherborne releases letter to shareholders of Electra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd

* Letter to shareholders of Electra Private Equity Plc

* Recognise that there may be legitimate differences of opinion between us and directors

* Chairman’s review did not offer any original ideas to increase shareholder value or improve capital allocation at all

* We continue to hope that directors will reconsider their unwarranted opposition to our nominees - Edward Bramson

* Believe that electra and its shareholders should be prepared to pay handsomely for excess risk-adjusted returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
