BRIEF-Sevan Marine: corporate investigation report handed over to Norwegian authorities

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sevan Marine ASA :

* Has decided to hand investigation report over to the Norwegian authority for investigation and prosecution of economic and environmental crime

* Based on Brazilian press articles indicating irregularities involving Sevan in the period 2005-2008, board initiated independent corporate investigation by Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA (Selmer)

* Selmer’s main conclusion is that it is more likely than not, that illegal conduct in the form of improper payments to obtain business occurred when Petrobras awarded contracts to Sevan in 2005-2008 regarding Sevan Piranema, Sevan Driller and Sevan Brasil

* Board of Directors is assessing further actions and implications of the findings contained in the investigation

