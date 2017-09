Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alm Equity AB :

* Has signed agreement to build homes in central Upplands Väsby

* Agreement covers 5000 square meters BTA, and is part of urban area Fyrklövern

* Development of new zoning plan for property is ongoing and plan is expected to gain legal force by summer 2016 Source text for Eikon:

