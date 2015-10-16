FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NPG Technology to admit new investors into shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 16, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NPG Technology to admit new investors into shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NPG Technology SA :

* To admit new investors into its shareholding structure

* Current shareholders to lose majority stake

* Says in new scheme financial investor to hold 30 percent in NPG and industrial investor to hold 20 percent stake

* To admit new investors via share swap of two current majority shareholders of NPG (DFC Group Societe Privee RL and Inversiones Norcen SL)

* Financial investor to grant NPG with 1 million euro ($1.1 million) subordinated loan

* CEO, Enrique Cosio, will leave his post and become advisor and managing director of development in NPG once shareholding structure has changed

Source text: bit.ly/1hIlZrL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.