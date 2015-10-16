FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS and Investec close syndication on 400 mln stg Octopus Solar Financing
October 16, 2015

BRIEF-RBS and Investec close syndication on 400 mln stg Octopus Solar Financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* RBS and Investec close syndication on £400m Octopus Solar financing

* Portfolio consists of 74 operational, UK-based ground mounted solar projects that octopus acquired from Lightsource Renewable Energy Ltd, project developer

* RBS and Investec were advised by Ashurst (legal), Sgurr (technical), Willis (insurance), Operis (model audit). Dentons (legal) and Lightsource (financial) advised Octopus

* Facility, which was underwritten by joint bookrunners, attracted strong interest from banking and institutional investor markets, closing well oversubscribed Further company coverage:

