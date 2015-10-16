FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Myhammer Holding 9mth revenue up 26 pct at EUR 5.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
October 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Myhammer Holding 9mth revenue up 26 pct at EUR 5.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Myhammer Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue up 26 percent at 5.8 million euros ($6.59 million)

* 9-month EBIT 285,000 euros (previous year: loss 1.058 million euros )

* Now expects FY operating profit (EBIT, excluding one-off effects) in the mid-six-figure range

* FY sales growth is still expected in the range of 18 percent to 24 percent

* For FY 2016 expects continued positive sales and earnings development, although this can not yet be quantified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.