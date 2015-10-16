FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Byggmax acquires Buildor
October 16, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Byggmax acquires Buildor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Byggmax Group Ab

* Byggmax acquires Buildor for 130 million Swedish crowns

* The price is a combination of an initial price and additional considerations based on future revenue and profits. The initial purchase price is 70 million crowns for a debt free company

* In the latest 12 months Buildor’s revenue was nearly 50 million crowns with a growth rate over 150 percent

* Buildor is an e-commerce hardware and building store Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
