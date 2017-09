Oct 16 (Reuters) - AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd :

* On October 15 noteholders representing 86.01 pct of outstanding principal amount of notes and significantly more than a majority in number had validly voted in favour of scheme

* Says noteholders representing 0.10 pct of outstanding principal amount of notes had voted against scheme

