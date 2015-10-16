BRIEF-JSE imposes censure on Sable Metals and Minerals

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jse Limited

* Censure imposed by JSE on Sable Metals and Minerals Limited

* Wishes to advise following concerning certain findings by JSE in respect of Sable Metals and Minerals Limited

* Found co for failing to publish a trading statement prior to release of its annual financial statements for FY ended Feb 2014

* JSE’s decision is based on fact that company’s loss per share and its headline loss per share was 66.68 pct lower in comparison to previous corresponding period

* Has decided to impose this public censure on company in relation to above mentioned breach of LR