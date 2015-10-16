FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JSE imposes censure on Sable Metals and Minerals
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JSE imposes censure on Sable Metals and Minerals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jse Limited

* Censure imposed by JSE on Sable Metals and Minerals Limited

* Wishes to advise following concerning certain findings by JSE in respect of Sable Metals and Minerals Limited

* Found co for failing to publish a trading statement prior to release of its annual financial statements for FY ended Feb 2014

* JSE’s decision is based on fact that company’s loss per share and its headline loss per share was 66.68 pct lower in comparison to previous corresponding period

* Has decided to impose this public censure on company in relation to above mentioned breach of LR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.